BLM wants the public to weigh in on Ridge to Rivers trail development plan

BOISE - The Bureau of Land Management is looking for the public’s opinion on a proposal for new trail and trailhead development in the Boise Foothills Ridge to Rivers planning area.

A public meeting on the proposal will be held in conjunction with a City of Boise and Ridge to Rivers Open House on Aug. 29 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Boise Depot, 2603 Eastover Terrace, in Boise.

The BLM will be providing information on the almost fifteen miles of proposed non-motorized trails -- about six miles of which would occur on BLM land.

“Four single track trails and one mountain bike flow trail are proposed within the Ridge to Rivers trail network. The Cartwright Trailhead would also be expanded to accommodate additional parking spaces and to install a vault toilet. These developments are being proposed in response to increased public interest in and use of the Ridge to Rivers network,” said BLM spokesperson Holly Hovis. “The project aims to reduce crowding on existing trails by providing new opportunities for hiking and biking.”

The scoping period for this proposed project starts on Aug. 29 and ends on Sept. 14 of this year, Hovis said.

The scoping period allows the public, organizations, and other interested parties to provide input on the proposed trail and trailhead developments and identify potential issues -- which the BLM may opt to include in the environmental analysis. Interested individuals may provide input at the public meeting or e-mail responses to: BLM_ID_FRFO_R2R@blm.gov.

More information about the proposed project can be found at: https://go.usa.gov/xUF7k



