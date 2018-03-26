BLM to conduct prescribed burn in southwest Idaho

BOISE, ID - The Bureau of Land Management will conduct a prescribed burn –- expected to take place the first two weeks of April -- some 35 miles southeast of Jordan Valley, Oregon, on the western flanks of Juniper Mountain. Officials say ignitions will occur for two to three days -- with subsequent mop-up and patrol continuing for several days thereafter.

“This 2,500-acre burn will target piles of heavy, dead fuels that have accumulated from previous western juniper thinning projects, but not the surrounding live vegetation. This is part of an effort to protect the sage-steppe landscape that supports traditional land uses -- and serves as important habitat for wildlife,” said BLM spokesman Jared Jablonski.

The exact timing of the burn is subject to weather, fuel and ground conditions.



