BLM seeks nominations for Idaho Resource Advisory Council

The BLM is seeking public nominations to the Idaho Resource Advisory Council. The citizen-based committee serves as advisors to the BLM, making recommendations on public land use planning and management throughout Idaho.

The council consists of 15 members who represent federal grazing permit holders, commercial recreation, dispersed recreation, archaeology and historic interests, environmental organizations, tribal interests, the public, academia and elected officials.

Individuals may nominate themselves or others to serve on the council. Nominees must be residents of Idaho and will be reviewed based on their training, education and knowledge of the state.

You can find more information on the Resource Advisory Council here.