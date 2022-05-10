BLM delays opening of upper 8th Street

BOISE, Idaho — The Bureau of Land Management will delay the seasonal opening of the upper 8th Street by one day to allow the road to dry out after recent rain and snowfall. It will now open on Monday, May 16 to full-sized vehicles.

“We normally open the upper 8th Street gate each year on May 15, however with the unusual spring snowfall event we just had, opening the gate to heavy weekend vehicle use could lead to significant road damage,” said David Draheim, BLM Outdoor Recreation Planner.

The annual season closure for full-size vehicles is in place from December 1 to May 15 when the road is typically wet. It remains open year-round for off-highway vehicles, motorcylces, mountain bikes and non-motorized use.

For more information, please contact the BLM Boise District Office at 208-384-3300.