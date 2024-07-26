BLM contracted air tanker missing after fighting Falls Fire in Oregon

SENECA, Oregon — A Bureau of Land Management contracted single-engine air tanker (SEAT) has been reported missing after assisting with the Falls Fire near Seneca, Oregon in the Malheur National Forest.

The tanker was reported missing in the evening on Thursday, July 25.

Ron Wyden, US Senator from Oregon, released a statement on July 26 extending support and hope for a positive outcome to the crew in the air tanker.

The dangers of fighting fires are constant and this developing news story from Eastern Oregon is a painful reminder of that fact. Let’s all take a moment to think about the people in this air tanker and hope for a positive outcome. https://t.co/uyckFFP0Mc — Ron Wyden (@RonWyden) July 26, 2024

The Falls Fire currently measures 141,926 acres and is 55% contained.

