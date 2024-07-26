Watch Now
BLM contracted air tanker missing after fighting Falls Fire in Oregon

CNN Newsource
SENECA, Oregon — A Bureau of Land Management contracted single-engine air tanker (SEAT) has been reported missing after assisting with the Falls Fire near Seneca, Oregon in the Malheur National Forest.

The tanker was reported missing in the evening on Thursday, July 25.

Ron Wyden, US Senator from Oregon, released a statement on July 26 extending support and hope for a positive outcome to the crew in the air tanker.

The Falls Fire currently measures 141,926 acres and is 55% contained.

