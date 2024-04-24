Blaine County to host vigil honoring fallen deputy Tobin Bolter

HAILEY, Idaho — The Blaine County Sheriff's Office has announced a vigil in honor of Deputy Tobin Bolter, who lost his life in the line of duty during a shooting on Saturday, April 20.

The public and first responders are invited to the event to join the BCSO in prayer for Deputy Bolter's family as part of their commitment to ensure that the fallen deputy is not forgotten.

The event is scheduled to take place at the Blaine County Public Safety Facility parking lot on Monday, April 29 starting at 5:30 pm.