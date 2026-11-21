BLACKFOOT, Idaho — On Friday, the Blackfoot Police Department (BPD) shared to social media that a member of their force had passed away unexpectedly.

Corporal Shawn Hunter served over 17 years in the department before his death this week during a family vacation in Maui.

According to BPD, Hunter was "especially passionate about firearms instruction and legal updates, sharing his knowledge and expertise with fellow officers."

Most recently, Hunter worked as Mountain View Middle School's School Resource Officer.

"Shawn leaves behind a void that will be felt by all who had the privilege of knowing and working alongside him. Our thoughts and prayers are with Shawn's wife, children, and entire family during this incredibly difficult time. We also ask the community to keep his law enforcement family in their thoughts as we mourn the loss of a valued friend, mentor, and department member." — Blackfoot Police Department

No service arrangements have been shared at this time.