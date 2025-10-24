Blackfoot murder suspect in custody following overnight manhunt

UPDATE: The manhunt for a murder suspect is over.

16-year-old Bobby G Jackson was taken into police custody in Pocatello around 2:30 a.m. on Friday morning.

Police say there is no further danger to the public regarding this incident.

Blackfoot Police Department The murder suspect, Bobby Jackson seen on a security camera inside a convenience store.

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) — Blackfoot Police are investigating a homicide and are asking the public for help locating a suspect.

Officers responded to reports of a deceased individual on the south end of Blackfoot on October 23rd.

At this time, the death is being investigated as a homicide.

Investigators say they have identified a possible suspect connection and are searching for 16-year-old Bobby G. Jackson.

Jackson was last seen wearing blue Levi's, a light plaid jacket, cowboy boots, and a dark t-shirt. Authorities warn Jackson is considered extremely dangerous and may be armed.

It is currently unknown whether Jackson is traveling on foot or in a vehicle. Jackson was last seen near the intersection of Highway 91 and Riverton Road at approximately 12:30 p.m.

Residents are urged to lock their doors and remain vigilant. Residents are also encouraged not to approach him and to contact 911 immediately if they see him.

If you have any information, call the Bingham County Emergency Communication Center non-emergency line at 208-785-1234 and report the sighting to dispatch.

No further details regarding the deceased individual or the homicide investigation will be released at this time, as the investigation remains active and ongoing.

This article originally appeared on LocalNews8 - KIFI