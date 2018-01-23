Blackfoot man sentenced to 45 years in prison for child's murder

BLACKFOOT, ID - A southeastern Idaho man was sentenced to 45 years in prison for killing an 18-month-old boy.

The Post Register reports 23-year-old Jesus Castillo was sentenced Monday after pleading guilty to first-degree murder for the death of Zachary Tendoy.

Prosecutors say the Blackfoot man was watching the child and kicked him after becoming frustrated because the boy had crawled out of his crib.

Authorities say the kick caused the child to fall back and hit his head. The child later died at a hospital.

According to an autopsy, the boy had multiple hemorrhages, skull fractures and blunt force trauma to his head.

In court, Castillo asked the child's family for forgiveness, saying, “I know that nothing I can say or do can ever change what has happened.”

(by Associated Press)

