Black Santa visits the Idaho Black History Museum

BOISE, Idaho — Black Santa originated in Atlanta, Georgia and when the Barber family moved to Portland nearly a decade ago they wanted to continue this tradition.

During the holiday season, this family travels around the northwest spreading and on Saturday they made a stop at the Idaho Black History Museum.

"It is just giving space and room to the fact that we have a diverse population and we need that diverse representation especially the black and brown kids, but I think for all kids to expand our imagination of who Santa is," said Donna Barber who played the role as Mrs. Claus.

Kids were thrilled to get their picture taken with Santa and every kid was able to pick out a free toy and those gifts were made possible through donations at blacksantapdx.com.

We also ran into a different Santa on Saturday at Wahooz Family Fun Zone where kids had the opportunity to go bowling with Santa and one of his elves.

"This is just such a fun way for kids to interact with Santa," said Tiffany Quilici of Wahooz. "To tell them their wishes for Christmas, to get to bowl with him it is just something they will never forget as a holiday memory."