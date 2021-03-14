Black Lives Matter holds local memorial in honor of Breonna Taylor

BOSIE, Idaho — Black Lives Matter held a local rally at the Idaho state capital in remembrance of and to fight for justice for Breonna Taylor.

More than 100 people showed up at the capitol building to join the rally on Saturday. In many ways it was a familiar sight, both protesters and counter-protesters were present along with a large police presence.

We spoke with local artist Jessie Nilo about spending her Saturday creating artwork to shine a light on Breonna Taylor's death.

"I feel for Breonna Taylor and her family," Nilo said, "and for all of us who want justice and who want love to reign and rule."

The rally remained peaceful through its end.