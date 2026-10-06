Black bears that attacked Salmon residents captured, euthanized

SALMON, Utah — Two bears that attacked Salmon residents at their home last week have been found and euthanized.

Idaho Fish and Game reported the residents were home in the Sunset Heights subdivision when they heard a bear attempting to enter the home around 3:30 a.m. Friday. The residents tackled the bear as it tried to get inside through a back door, but were injured in the process.

Due to their injuries, one resident was airlifted to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls. The condition of either resident has not been released.

The Fish and Game Wildlife Human Attack Response Team mobilized to investigate and secure the area, but did not find the bear when they arrived at the home at approximately 6 a.m.

A houndsman later found and trapped two juvenile bears, who were euthanized.

The day before the attack, officials were notified that bears were in the area after a neighbor reported a black bear with cubs eating chickens. Because Fish and Game did not have permission to access the property, traps were only deployed near where the animals were seen.

An investigation into the bear sightings determined the animals had been feeding for days on unsecured garbage outside the home where the chickens were located.

"This is an unfortunate incident where food-conditioned bears resulted in significant human injuries and a public safety threat to the community," wrote Fish and Game officials. "The attractants at the residence have since been removed by the homeowners."

Idaho Fish and Game urged residents to secure items attractive to bears, such as leftovers, garbage and pet food.

