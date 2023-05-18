Bishop Kelly freshman makes the finals in Grades 8-9 'Doodle for Google' Contest

BOISE, Idaho — Bishop Kelly freshman, Seoyoon Song, was selected from thousands of entries to be one of the 10 State and Territory Winners in this year's 'Doodle for Google Student Contest' in the Grades 8-9 group.

The theme for this year is "I am greatful for ..... "

Song's artwork is titled "Healthcare Heroes". And her inspiration was from a personal family experience.

"I am grateful for healthcare workers, because after my mom was diagnosed with breast cancer, my family and I were all heartbroken that we couldn't do anything to help her. The doctors and nurses that helped her through treatment healed not only my mom, but our whole family as well," said Song

drawing by Seoyoon Song

Doodle for Google is an annual art contest open to students in grades K-12. Students are invited to create their own Google Doodle for the chance to have it featured on Google.com, as well as win some great scholarships and tech packages for their schools.

The contest is open for voting between May 18-25 on this site.

CLICK HERE to vote

The public vote will narrow the contest from 55 semi-finalists down to just five national finalists (one from each age group).

The winner of the contest will receive a $30,000 scholarship and their school will receive a $50,000 tech package towards the establishment or improvement of a computer lab or technology program. The winner will also have their art displayed for 24 hours on the Google Home Page.

The four runners-up will receive $5000 in scholarship money and some Google SWAG.

All State and Territory winners' designs will be featured on the Doodle for Google Gallery.

