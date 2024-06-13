Watch Now
Birds of Prey Northwest educational ambassador Beauty the Bald Eagle has died

Birds of Prey Northwest (BOPNW)
Posted at 8:51 PM, Jun 12, 2024

ST. MARIES, Idaho — The Birds of Prey Northwest announced the sad news that its educational ambassador Beauty the Bald Eagle has died.

Beauty gained international attention when she received a 3D-printed prosthetic beak after her real beak was shot by a poacher in Alaska.

Beauty was brought to Idaho by founding Director Janie Veltkamp, who led the team that engineered Beauty’s 3-D printed beak, and she provided Beauty’s care for nearly 20 years.

While at BOPNW, Beauty was an educational display bird at their federally permitted raptor facility, and her story is told in the award-winning children’s STEM book Beauty and the Beak, coauthored by Janie Veltkamp and Deborah Lee Rose.

