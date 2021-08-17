Bird migration forecast high in Boise this week

BOISE, Idaho — A migration alert is in effect in Boise as the BirdCast model predicts a peak migration over the next few nights. The Peregrine Fund asks people to consider turning off their outdoor lights to help protect the birds on their journey.

If you're near our headquarters in Boise, Idaho, check out this important Nocturnal Migration Alert and consider turning your outdoor lights off for the next three nights. https://t.co/NWlbZ8jpuM pic.twitter.com/ilU9KHRzwu — The Peregrine Fund (@peregrinefund) August 16, 2021

Large numbers of birds are expected to migrate at night, so head outdoors to look and listen. The Bird Migration Forecast says it will be high through Thursday with over 3,000 birds per kilometer per night.

BirdCast Model

The BirdCast website says it forecasts three nights into the future with reasonable accuracy based on previously published research.

BirdCast uses weather surveillance radar to gather information on the numbers, flight directions, speeds and altitudes of birds in order to understand migratory bird movement, according to its website. Click here to learn more about radar data and bird migration.