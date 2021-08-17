Watch
News

Actions

Bird migration forecast high in Boise this week

items.[0].image.alt
BirdCast Model
day1.jpg
Posted at 3:17 PM, Aug 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-17 17:17:54-04

BOISE, Idaho — A migration alert is in effect in Boise as the BirdCast model predicts a peak migration over the next few nights. The Peregrine Fund asks people to consider turning off their outdoor lights to help protect the birds on their journey.

Large numbers of birds are expected to migrate at night, so head outdoors to look and listen. The Bird Migration Forecast says it will be high through Thursday with over 3,000 birds per kilometer per night.

migration forecast.PNG

The BirdCast website says it forecasts three nights into the future with reasonable accuracy based on previously published research.

BirdCast uses weather surveillance radar to gather information on the numbers, flight directions, speeds and altitudes of birds in order to understand migratory bird movement, according to its website. Click here to learn more about radar data and bird migration.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Shine a Light

Shine A Light