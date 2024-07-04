Billy Creek Fire swells to 2,000 acres as erratic winds spread flames

LEWISTON, Idaho — A large fire in northern Idaho is continuing to grow and threaten structures just south of Lewiston.

The Billy Creek Fire now covers 2,000 acres according to the Idaho Department of Lands, and erratic winds in the area are raising concerns for nearby structures.

Fire crews are working to ensure the buildings in the area do not catch fire. So far five smokejumpers, two single-engine air tankers, two type-1 helicopters, one type-3 helicopter, 4 large air tankers, three 20-person crews, and other resources have been called to the area to assist in controlling the fire.

The fire was reported in the afternoon on July 3. So far, no evacuation orders are in place.