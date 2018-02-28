Bill would expand access to family planning services
12:12 PM, Feb 28, 2018
BOISE, Idaho (AP) - Low-income women in Idaho would have access to important health and family planning services under a proposal advancing inside the Statehouse.
According to the measure, Idaho would be allowed to seek federal permission -- known as a waiver -- to expand family planning services to women ages 19-44 who currently do not qualify for Medicare, Medicaid or other health care programs.
The House Health and Welfare Committee agreed to send HB 563 to the House floor on Wednesday.
House Minority Leader Mat Erpelding, the bill's sponsor, says the goal is to prevent unintended pregnancies and improve birth outcomes.
In Idaho, most low-income women are only eligible to enroll in Medicaid if they become pregnant. They lose that coverage within 60 days of delivery.