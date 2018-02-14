Bill would end Idaho's involvement in voter fraud program

BOISE, Idaho (AP) - An Idaho House panel has introduced legislation to end the state's involvement in a longtime multistate voter registration database.

Known as the Interstate Voter Registration Crosscheck Program, the tool is aimed at cleaning voter records and preventing voter fraud by comparing voter registration records. States voluntarily provide their voter lists and the program searches for duplicates.

The Idaho Statesman reports the House State Affairs Committee on Wednesday agreed to consider stopping the state's participation in Crosscheck and send the proposal to a full hearing.

The proposal is backed by House Minority Leader Mat Erpedling.

Election officials in Idaho have questioned the program's usefulness after the system incorrectly identified duplicate voter registrations in 2014.

Secretary of State Lawerence Denney said in November that he would reevaluate the benefits of participating in Crosscheck and has not yet made a decision.