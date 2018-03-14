Bill toughening abortion reporting heads to governor's desk

BOISE, Idaho (AP) - A proposal that would increase reporting requirements for abortion providers is headed to the Idaho governor's desk for his consideration.

The measure cleared the Senate on a 21-14 vote Wednesday after lengthy debate.

Supporters, which include several anti-abortion groups, say the measure is necessary to ensure abortions are provided safely.

The bill outlines a list of abortion complications that must be reported. This includes complications like infection, blood clots and hemorrhaging -- as well as reporting of depression, anxiety and sleeping disorders.

The abortion provider and facility where the abortion was performed must also be reported.

The state would compile the information for an annual report and make it available to the Legislature and the public.

Similar proposal have already been introduced in Indiana and Arizona this year.