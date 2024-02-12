Bill to bring back maternal mortality review committee passes Idaho House of Representatives

IDAHO — A bill that would allow the Idaho Board of Medicine to collect and report data on maternal mortality rates has passed the Idaho House of Representatives.

In July of 2023, the State's Maternal Mortality Review Committee, which tracked pregnancy deaths, was disbanded.

House Bill 399 looks to bring the committee back, passing out of the House with a vote of 52-17.

The bill states that the board will provide an annual summary report to the legislature. That report will be provided no later than January 31 each year.

If passed, the bill will be effective on July 1, 2024.