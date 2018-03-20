Bill repealing 2016 non-compete law heads to governor's desk

BOISE, Idaho (AP) - A proposal reversing a contentious 2016 law that made it easier for Idaho employers to sue former employees over non-compete agreements is headed to the governor's desk for consideration.

House lawmakers approved the measure Tuesday despite some lawmakers saying the consequences of the current law have been greatly exaggerated.

However, supporters of the change pointed to more than 100 Idaho business leaders who wrote a letter to Gov. C.L. "Butch" Otter urging for the law's repeal.

Rep. Lynn Luker, a Republican from Boise, says the repeal brings back a balance between employers and employees in Idaho.

The proposal has already passed the Senate. It now goes to Otter, who has not said publicly if he supports the repeal bill.