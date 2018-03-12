Bill protecting breastfeeding moms headed to governor's desk

12:17 PM, Mar 12, 2018
3 hours ago

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - AUGUST 21: A baby Demons fan watches his first match during the round 22 AFL match between the Carlton Blues and the Melbourne Demons at Melbourne Cricket Ground on August 21, 2016 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Michael Dodge/Getty Images)

Michael Dodge
Copyright Getty Images

BOISE, Idaho (AP) - A proposal to provide legal protections for breastfeeding mothers is on its way to the governor's desk for his signature.

The Idaho Senate on Monday advanced legislation designed to exempt breastfeeding mothers from Idaho's indecent exposure law. Fifteen years ago, Idaho lawmakers killed a similar proposal over fears of women removing blouses and exposing their breasts in public spaces.

Forty-nine states, the District of Columbia and the Virgin Islands have laws that specifically allow women to breastfeed in any public or private location, but not Idaho.

Meanwhile, Idaho is one of 17 states, as well as Puerto Rico, to exempt breastfeeding mothers from jury duty.

HB 448 simply exempts breastfeeding from indecent and obscenity laws, it does not make breastfeeding a right.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top