Bill limiting gun ownership for domestic violence abusers fails in Idaho House

BOISE, Idaho - The Idaho House shot down a bill preventing those found guilty of misdemeanor domestic violence from owning a gun.

The legislation would have prohibited people convicted of domestic violence from having guns by making it a misdemeanor for anyone who has been convicted within the last two years of assault or battery against a household member to possess a firearm.

The proposal would have applied to people already prohibited by federal law from owning or possessing a firearm. Idaho has no corresponding state law.

Opponents argued people could be unnecesarily stripped of their right to own a gun granted by the Second Amendment.

Twenty-eight states and the District of Columbia have passed similar legislation.

The bill failed on a 31-39 vote in the Idaho House.