Bill limiting gun ownership for domestic violence abusers advances

Marissa Morrison
7:53 PM, Mar 1, 2018
1 hour ago

(Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Copyright Getty Images

BOISE, Idaho - The Idaho House Judiciary & Rules Committee has advanced a bill preventing those found guilty of misdemeanor domestic violence from owning a gun. 

"The presence of a gun in a domestic violence situation makes it five times more likely that a woman will be killed," the bill's sponsor, Rep. Melissa Wintrow, D-Boise, said. 

The legislation would prohibit people convicted of domestic violence from having guns by making it a misdemeanor for anyone who has been convicted within the last two years of assault or battery against a household member to possess a firearm. A violation of this provision would be punishable as a misdemeanor.

The proposal applies to people who are already prohibited by federal law from owning or possessing a firearm. Idaho has no corresponding state law.

Twenty-eight states and the District of Columbia have passed similar legislation. 

The bill now heads to the House floor for a vote. 

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top