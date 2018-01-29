Bill encouraging gun safety courses in Idaho schools returns

BOISE, Idaho (AP) - An Idaho House panel has introduced legislation encouraging public schools to offer gun safety courses as electives.

Rep. Ron Nate, a Republican from Rexburg, reintroduced the proposal Monday after having a similar bill spiked last year.

According to the legislation, firearms would be permitted to be used in primary and secondary schools during the course, but live ammunition would be banned. Instructors have to be from the Idaho Department of Fish and Game, a law enforcement agency or a firearms organization.

Last year, opponents said they couldn't vote for the bill because it raised too many logistical and financial concerns.

The House Education Committee agreed to introduce the measure, clearing it for a full hearing.