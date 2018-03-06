Bill amending Idaho's service dog law advances to House

11:34 AM, Mar 6, 2018

A Canine Companion service dog visits with guests at Nickelodeon's 13th Annual Worldwide Day Of Play at The Nethermead, Prospect Park on September 17, 2016 in Brooklyn, New York.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) - An Idaho House panel has advanced legislation allowing people with mental disabilities to use a service animal.

Currently, Idaho law only allows people with visual, hearing and mobility disabilities to use a service animal.

SB 1296 would expand that definition to include mental disabilities, aligning state law more with what's already permitted under federal law.

Advocates say the change is needed to help people like veterans suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder. However, critics warned the bill's definitions were too vague and needed to be amended.

The House Health and Welfare Committee agreed to advance the proposal to the House floor on Tuesday. The measure has already unimously passed the Senate.

