IDAHO — Senate Bill 1234, which would allow for six-month prescriptions of birth control through insurance companies, has passed the Idaho Senate.

The Bill narrowly passed the senate on Thursday, with a vote of 19-16.

It also narrowly passed the Senate Commerce and Human Resources Committee, with a vote of 5-3.

Four versions of this bill have been introduced since 2018, all of which have failed.