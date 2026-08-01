Big Rock Fire grows to over 1,000 acres; extreme fire conditions exist Saturday

HEISE — The Big Rock Fire near Heise grew to an estimated 1,000 to 1,200 acres on Friday night following hours of active and aggressive fire behavior.

An accurate aerial mapping of the area is still pending as of 9 a.m., and the size of the fire may change.

Eastern Idaho Interagency Fire spokeswoman Juley Smith says that thus far, there does not appear to be any damage to structures. Fire lines have been built along roadways protecting areas, such as Heise Hot Springs and the 7N Ranch Resort. Structures are still considered threatened despite protective measures.

All evacuation orders are still in place. The American Red Cross of Idaho and East Oregon has set up an evacuation shelter at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints building at 14061 North 130 East in Ririe.

The fire moved in a westwardly direction Friday night, but that could change on Saturday due to extreme fire weather conditions. Ground and aerial crews continue to work on the fire.

Saturday’s weather is highly conducive for the rapid spread of wildfires. There is currently a heat advisory, and a red flag warning in effect throughout most of eastern Idaho.

“It’s basically hot, dry and windy,” National Weather Service meteorologist Andrew McKaughan said. “Fire spread could be problematic for any existing or new fires that start today.”

Temperature highs are expected at over 100 degrees Saturday, and humidity is expected to drop into the single digits. Wind speeds of between 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 30 mph are expected.

Temperatures will drop on Sunday, but wind speeds will increase.

This article was originally published by Nate Sunderland with East Idaho News.