Big name schools headed to Boise for tournament

The bracket is out and we now know the teams coming to Boise for the NCAA men's basketball tournament. Some of college basketball's elite programs are on their way to the Treasure Valley.

Kentucky, Arizona, Ohio State and Gonzaga will all hit the court Thursday at Taco Bell Arena.

Fourth-seeded Gonzaga kicks off the first round in Boise against 13th seed UNC Greensboro at 11:30 Thursday morning.

Fifth seed Ohio State versus 12th seed South Dakota State will follow.

In the evening session of games the fifth-seeded Kentucky Wildcats take on the 12th seeded Davidson Wildcats.

The final game Thursday night will see fourth seed Arizona play 13th seed Buffalo.

The winner of Gonzaga/UNC Greensboro will play the winner of Ohio State/South Dakota State, and the winner of Kentucky/Davidson will play the winner of Arizona/Buffalo on Saturday.

Taco Bell Arena says it will post information on tickets here.