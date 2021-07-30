Biden talks wildfires with western governors

BOISE, Idaho — President Joe Biden is sounding the alarm about the need for more resources to fight a series of wildfires in western states. The president met with governors of western states, including Gov. Brad Little, Friday to discuss the resulting supply shortages as the fires have worsened.

The governors and the White House discussed efforts to improve fire prevention, preparedness and response. Biden says climate change is to blame for the spread and ferocity of the blazes.

Everyone agreed the end of this year's fire season is still months away.

"We're in for a long fight yet this year," said Biden. "And the only way we're gonna meet those challenges is by working together. Wildfires are a problem for all of us and we have to stay closely coordinated in doing everything we can for our people."

They will also discuss funding to increase pay for federal firefighters and extending hiring for temporary firefighters. Biden signed an executive order last month raising the minimum wage for federal firefighters to $15 an hour.