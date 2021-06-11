Several Treasure Valley projects aiming to make roads more bicycle friendly

Several projects are in the works to make Treasure Valley roads more bike friendly.

Some projects include the Ada County Highway District's decision to separate bike lanes on arterial roads moving forward and the redevelopment plan for Chinden Blvd.

Nick Jezierny said he rides his bike just about everywhere including to work every day. But some roads, like Chinden Blvd., aren't as bike friendly as the ones on his commute to work.

“Chinden is one of the scariest roads that you can try to ride on. I have done it. It’s not comfortable at all and I consider myself a pretty strong, and confident cyclist," Jezierny said.

Lisa Brady said many of these roads are studied frequently and many of these projects have been in the works for years, but with the influx of people moving to Boise, there are more people adding their voices to the conversation right now.

"What I know about advocacy and about road building and about plans is it just takes a lot of time. So it just seems like all of a sudden this change is really happening--and there is a lot of momentum right now," She said. "There’s explosive growth happening here and something’s gotta be done about traffic and giving people options.”

Jezierny said he thinks the more bike friendly the roads are, the more people will use their bike to get around.

If you'd like to write a letter of support for the Chinden Blvd. project, click here for more information about where to send it.