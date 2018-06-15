Best Father's Day Gifts Based on Zodiac Signs

It's the one day dads drop the strong silent thing and let you fawn over them, so make it count this year. Donna Ruko met up with astrologist Jane Elizabeth and she has the best way to pick the perfect Father's Day gift by basing it on his zodiac sign.

1. Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

The Capricorn fathers his children through teaching them how to be monetarily responsible so the perfect Father's Day gift would be a book about investments or tickets to a best-selling investment opportunity workshop.

2. Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

These pops are very nurturing and protective of their children. A gift for these dads should nurture them. The perfect Father’s Day gift would be dinner at an outstanding restaurant because they love food that has exquisite taste.

3. Aries (March 21-April 19)

They always take their children on adventures. The Aries thrive on competitive sports so the perfect gift for him would be a round of golf.

4. Taurus Dad (April 20-May 20)

Their tried and true tactics can always be counted on around the house. This talented dad deserves a gift for the backyard. The perfect gift would be a brand-new barbecue grill with all the bells and whistles.

