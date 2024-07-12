Watch Now
Bench Lake fire prompts evacuations in the Sawtooth National Forest

US Forest Service-Sawtooth National Forest
Posted at 9:29 AM, Jul 12, 2024

CUSTER COUNTY, Idaho — The Bench Lake Fire was reported around 12:30 pm on Thursday, July 11 in the Sawtooth Wilderness. The flames have now spread to around 40 acres.

Following the start of the fire, the Custer County Sheriff's Office ordered the evacuation of Inlet Campground on the west side of Redfish Lake due to the fire risks.

Now, a Type 3 incident management team is responding to the wildfire.

At this time, the cause of the fire is still unknown and under investigation. More information on the fire will be released as it becomes available.

