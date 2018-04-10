Ben & Jerry's Free Cone Day benefits Idaho nonprofits

It's a great day to be an ice cream lover! Ben & Jerry's in downtown Boise is dishing out free ice cream.

Since 1979, Ben & Jerry's across the country have been hosting Free Cone Day every April. It's a way to say thank you to loyal fans, and also give back to local charities.

Donations and tips go straight to the Women's and Children's Alliance and Canine Companions for Independence.

Tuesday, April 10th from 12:00 to 8:00 p.m. you can stop by the scoop shop at 103 North 10th Street for your free cone.

