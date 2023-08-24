Bellevue Deputy Marshal shoots a suspect responding to reported homicide

BELLEVUE, Idaho — A Blaine County news release announced that early Thursday morning, police responded to a call alerting them of a possible homicide at a residence in Bellevue. The incident was also reported to include an officer-involved shooting.

Upon the officer's arrival, a Bellevue Deputy Marshal confirmed that a person was dead on the property, and is reported to have shot and injured a suspect on the grounds. The suspect was flown to St. Al's in Boise via air ambulance.

Officers from the Haley Police Department and Blaine County Sheriff's Office also responded to the scene.

No further details have been released regarding the incident.

BCSO and the Idaho State Police are working together to investigate the homicide.

The Critical Incident Task Force, led by the Jerome County Sheriff's Office, is investigating the shooting by the officer.

No other injuries have been reported from the scene. Additional information will be released as it becomes available.