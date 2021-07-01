Bear seen at campground near Lucky Peak reservoir

BOISE, Idaho — The Boise County Sheriff's Office is asking campers to secure food and trash at Deer Flat Park at Lucky Peak after a bear was seen in the area. The campground was closed for park rangers to come and re-locate the bear to a more bear-friendly environment.

"It would be un-BEAR-able to have to come and save you from a treat seeking visitor," said the sheriff's office in a Facebook post.

Idaho Fish and Game says to minimize the chances of a bear visiting your campsite and finding food, campers need to keep these safety tips in mind:



Never store any food or scented products in your tent.

Store all food, camp garbage and even toothpaste, soap, lotions and bug spray in your vehicle or camper. Never leave food outside on your picnic table, or even in an unattended or improperly stored cooler.

A clean camp is very important to not attract bears. Clean all dishes and cooking utensils away from your tent and campsite after each meal.

If food storage in a vehicle is not possible, hang your food in a tree 10 to 15 feet off the ground, at least 100 yards from your campsite. Make sure that the bag is at least 4 feet from the tree trunk. Ideally, campers are encouraged to have a bear-resistant food canister to store their camp groceries.

Remember that pet food can also attract bears to your campsite. Be sure and secure any pet food after feeding your pet.

Do not bury food scraps or pour cooking grease on the ground, or in your fire pit.

If a bear does visit your campsite, make as much noise as possible by yelling, waving your arms, or banging on pots and pants to scare the animal away. Be sure to give the bear room to easily leave the area.

Click here to learn more about bear behavior and how to prevent unwanted bear encounters.