Be wary of mosquitoes spreading West Nile Virus

Summer temperatures are heating up, and that means mosquito populations are on the rise, which is more dangerous than you might think.

The Ada County Mosquito Abatement District (ACMAD) manages mosquito populations that pose a threat to public health.

According to ACMAD, the most common mosquito-borne disease in the United States is West Nile Virus. The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare officials say West Nile Virus can cause serious illness in people of any age, but especially people over 50 or those with underlying medical conditions.

IDHW has a list of precautions you can use to help you "Fight the Bite."

Wear repellent containing DEET, Picaridin or Oil of Lemon Eucalyptus (all EPA-approved repellents) according to the label.

Remove standing water around your home - this is where mosquitoes like to breed.

Cover up your skin with clothing between dusk and dawn, when mosquitoes are most active.

If you have livestock, also remember to change out their troughs every three days to keep the mosquito population down.

You can find more information on mosquito abatement on the Ada County website.

Ada County also has a mosquito tracking website, which keeps track of infected mosquitoes found in the area. That website can be found here.