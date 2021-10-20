Be protective of your personal info this cybersecurity awareness month

October is Cybersecurity Awareness Month and experts are warning you to be protective of your personal information.

Experts say there are a variety of risks, but one of the biggest threats to individuals is identity theft.

"We give out our data much more than you realize. If that information gets in the wrong hands, that's when your identity can be stolen," explained Rebecca Barr with the Better Business Bureau.

Edward Vasko is the Director for the Institute for Pervasive Cybersecurity. He says one of the best ways to protect yourself is to make sure to have strong passwords and change them often. Essentially, protect your digital identity the same you would anything else with value.

"Safety and cybersecurity often go hand in hand," Vasko explained. "Think about protecting yourself from an online perspective in the same way as you would protect your home."

Another great way to protect yourself is to turn on multi-factor authentication—and never open any unfamiliar email attachments, especially from people you don't know.