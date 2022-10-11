Be Prepared: 2022 General Election just four weeks away

IDAHO — The 2022 General Election is just four weeks away. Depending on where you live in the state, you can cast a vote for city council members, school bond levies or even mayoral candidates. Statewide, voters can cast a ballot for the Governor's race, Lieutenant Governor, State Attorney General and Idaho's two Senate seats, among other races.

Deadlines

Certain deadlines for voters are fast approaching.

Pre-registration is due by Oct. 14. You must register to vote with your County Clerk up until 24 days prior to any election. While registering, you'll need to provide an Idaho Driver’s License number, Idaho Identification Card number, or the last four digits of your Social Security number. You can register online here.

If you plan on voting absentee, ballots must be requested by Oct. 28. Absentee ballots must be returned by 8 p.m. on Election Day, whether mailed in or dropped off in a ballot box.

Election Day

Polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day. You can find your polling place here.

If you have further questions on how to Election process works, Vote Idaho has a series of educational videos to walk you through the process.