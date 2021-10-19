BBB: Watch out for "pinkwashing" during Breast Cancer Awareness Month

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, but if you're looking to donate to the cause, the Better Business Bureau is warning you to watch out for pinkwashing.

The BBB says pinkwashing happens when companies market pink or pink ribbon products and make it seem like some of the proceeds are going to charity, but in reality, that money is staying in the company's pocket.

The BBB says the best way to protect yourself and to make sure your donations are going to the right place is to make sure you know exactly where the money is going.

"Making sure that it is going to either medical research or victims or patients," recommends Rebecca Barr, a spokeswoman with the BBB. "It's really good to do the research and if you do want to make an impact, find ways to directly correlate it."

The BBB recommends if you're going to an event that's raising awareness and money, it's a good idea to ask questions about where that money is going, and exactly how much is going to that cause.