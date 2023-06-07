BBB: Summer jobs

IDAHO — Students are looking for work. We’re talking older high school students, college-age and college grads. Whether it’s a summer gig or long term, Better Business Bureau says to choose carefully.

What are you hearing about the young-adult job hunt picture?

Employers are definitely looking for employees. BBB's Dale Dixon says his niece and a family friend both had entry-level jobs waiting for them as they just wrapped up school for the year.

BBB is still seeing the help-wanted, hiring-now signs all over. If you have a young person wanting to earn a paycheck this summer .. the time is right.

What should those young-adult job seekers be keeping in mind as they search?

Start by being sure the company has a great reputation. BBB offers tools to do that.

You want to work for a reputable company. Even this year, the BBB heard of a door-to-door sales company taking kids to neighborhoods, dropping them off with a quota. Often these companies are moving kids around the country. Not a great position to be in. Hundreds or thousands of miles away from home, missing a quota and being fired, to find your own way home.

During summer break, many students are still in club sports or taking extra classes. What about scheduling conflicts?

Perfect time to be very clear about expectations for the student and business. If you’re looking for work, make sure you are open and honest about your other obligations. Businesses, the same, make expectations clear. Get everything in writing.

