BBB: Shop early and safe for Valentine's Day

Valentine's Day is quickly approaching and many people are already shopping for their special someone. Better Business Bureau shares these shopping tips to protect your money.

Avoid making quick purchases. Don't wait too long to shop. Now is the time to start placing orders or heading into the store to find a gift. When you give yourself enough time to shop around, you avoid buying something that could be a mistake. Certain sales may go away if you wait too long but remember you should never feel pressured into making a purchase.

Research online floral companies. Nationally we receive around 2,000 to 3,000 complaints about retail florists each year. These complaints vary from late delivery to the flowers themselves not looking like what was advertised. That can be a common problem if you are ordering your flowers online. Research the seller and try to find one with a presence in the area you want the flowers delivered. Then check their reviews and see if they're someone you want to do business with.

Read the fine print on gift cards. Remember to check for any extra fees, expiration dates and any additional terms and conditions. Some stores limit gift cards to "in store only" purchases, making them useless for online shopping. When buying the card by phone or online, verify whether there will be any shipping and handling fees. Remember, if a store goes out of business they may not be obligated to honor the gift card.

For more resources to help you shop wisely, visit www.bbb.org.