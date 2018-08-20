BBB: Remember the "Cooling-Off Rule" when making big purchases

The Western Idaho Fair is well underway, and the Better Business Bureau warns fair goers to be cautious when making a big purchase at the fair. As with any purchase, BBB's Veronica Craker suggests comparison shopping before buying.

"If you are making a large purchase, ask for a copy of the seller's refund and exchange policies, terms and conditions of the sale and any warranties. Make sure you understand the fine print before signing a contract or putting down a deposit, and always pay by credit card when possible," Craker said.

Craker adds that fair vendors may use high pressure sales tactics to convince you to make a purchase on the spot.

"Some may lead you to believe you are receiving a major discount, but it’s important to take the time to research whether you are actually receiving a good deal. It’s possible you are overpaying for merchandise. You may also encounter issues returning an item or seeking a resolution if it turns out to be defective after the fair ends," Craker said.

It's important to understand whether or not you qualify for the Federal Trade Commission’s “Cooling-Off Rule.”

"The Cooling-Off Rule gives you three days to cancel a sale made at your home, workplace or at a seller’s temporary location, like a fairground. But, not all sales are covered. It does not cover sales that are under $130 and made at temporary locations, or arts and crafts sold at fairs, shopping malls, and schools. If your purchase is not covered under this rule, know that you are likely committing to the sale with little recourse if you change your mind," Craker explained.

