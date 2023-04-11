BBB: Password Managers

IDAHO — Your safety online is our focus this morning with Better Business Bureau.

How do you manage the massive number of passwords from so many online accounts? One way is with a password manager.

BBB’s Dale Dixon has some ideas on choosing the right password manager for you.

Online shopping, banking, social media accounts, the list goes on and on. Just about everything we do online requires a password. So how do we choose the right manager to make life simple and safe?

First, Do your research. Ask friends and family members what password manager they use and how they like it. Make a list of potential password managers to research and get started by reading as many reviews as possible. Read reviews on third-party websites, keeping an eye on the company’s security expertise and reputation. Find out how password managers store and encrypt data and what measures they take to avoid security breaches. Use this information to narrow down your options.

Look for multi-factor authentication (MFA). MFA means you’ll be required to use more than just a username and password to log in to your account. Usually, you have to verify each login with an authentication app or a code sent to your phone. MFA is a proven cybersecurity measure that a reputable password manager should offer.

Remembering one password for the password manager is a lot easier than trying to keep track of hundreds of passwords for different accounts. What should we be looking for outside the security aspect?

Consider what devices you use. Some password managers only support certain types of devices, so make sure the one you choose can be used across all the devices you need it on.

Think about whether your family will use the password manager. If you need to share individual or multiple passwords with family members, look for a password manager that gives you secure ways to share.

Should we be prepared to pay for a good password manager?

Test out password managers with a free trial. Once you have a couple of password managers in your sights, sign up for a free trial and give them a spin. The best password manager for you will be one that works on all your devices, is easy to use, and is secure. However, be sure you understand the free trial terms, such as when to cancel, before enrolling.

Compare paid and free versions. Many password managers offer free versions, which have certain limitations. They may only work for a single device or allow you to store a limited number of passwords. Depending on your needs, a free version might work for you. If you need a paid version, consider the pricing and your budget as you make your decision.

