BBB: Online scams from social media ads

IDAHO — In today's day and age, you have probably been scrolling through Instagram, or Facebook or some other social media site when you get to an ad to buy something. Often you make the split second decision and you buy it.

If you ordered and received your item within a reasonable amount of time, consider yourself lucky, as many have not had the same experience and end up losing their money.

BBB has received a pattern of complaints concerning the non-delivery of orders and refund issues. Consumers allege purchasing from this online business and not receiving delivery of their products.

BBB's Dale Dixon talks about this type of scheme with Good Morning Idaho's Matt Sizemore.

BBB is a private business membership organization that asks businesses to do the right thing by living to a code of ethics. When a business makes a promise to adhere to these standards and be held accountable, that business joins the better business bureau. However, when a business does NOT deliver products as promised, BBB sounds the alarm.

The Better Business Bureau has a number of resources to help consumers be safe when buying. Start with Trust at bbb.org.