BBB: Moving scams

IDAHO — For some, the start of summer comes with graduating high school or college, buying a new house, or taking a new job.

This also means it's the busiest time of year for moving. So, what should you look for when hiring a moving company? If you're moving this summer, make sure you're hiring a legitimate moving company.

A few signs that point to their legitimacy: A physical address that's not just a post office box, vehicles that display the company's logo as opposed to rental trucks showing up to your house, and a realistic estimate.

The rates that they quote you for the move should be in line with quotes you're getting from other companies.

"There will be some differences, but there shouldn't be a dramatic difference. It should be something you can afford, but not something where you think, 'Wow this is a smokin' hot deal!'" said BBB Spokesperson Dale Dixon.

Taking these steps will help ensure a smooth moving process.

In 2022, 53-hundred complaints were filed with the BBB against moving companies.

Some fraudulent actions reported to the BBB included moving companies not showing up after receiving the deposit, and changing their quote after loading.

"They're going to get your truck loaded, get their truck loaded with your stuff, and then they're gonna say 'Oh by the way, it's gonna cost you more,' which leads to our third point, holding your possessions hostage," said Dixon.

Lastly, watch out for large deposits and make sure you have everything in writing.

The cost, the delivery date, pick up and delivery dates; all of that should be in writing, and make sure you have an inventory of all your belongings. You need to have everything in writing.

Of course, you can research the legitimacy of your moving company with the BBB by heading to BBB.org.