BBB Free Shred Day coming up this Saturday, April 21 in Nampa

Tax day is Tuesday, April 17, and if you're looking for a safe way to dispose of your personal documents the Better Business Bureau is hosting a free shred event this weekend in Nampa.

This Saturday, April 21, at the College of Western Idaho's Micron Education Center in Nampa, BBB is teaming up with Shred It, Western Records, Computers for Kids, Icon Credit Union and Mayes Financial to offer free document shredding and electronic recycling.

From 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. you can drop off documents and electronics. The Nampa Police Department volunteers will be there directing traffic to make sure the event runs smoothly.

"The types of things you will want to destroy are anything with identifying information, such as your name, address, phone number and date of birth. You should shred sales receipts, ATM receipts, canceled checks and junk mail immediately. Hold onto pay stubs, bank statements and paid bills for at least one year before destroying. Keep tax-related receipts, W-2s and records for tax deductions for at least seven years," said BBB's Veronica Craker.

BBB will accept computers, cellphones, hard drives, printers and network equipment.

"Many old electronics still contain personal information and in the wrong hands could be detrimental to your privacy. We will be safely destroying and recycling old electronics, but also Computers for Kids will be wiping the hard drives to some computers and using them to donate to schools, nonprofits and grade-school students," Craker said.

For more information visit www.bbb.org.