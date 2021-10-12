BBB: Don't wait until Black Friday to get high-tech holiday gifts

It's hard to believe, but that autumn chill in the air means the holidays are right around the corner!

If you usually wait until Black Friday to shop for holiday gifts, the Better Business Bureau says you might want to consider starting sooner because some products might be completely sold out by the time November rolls around.

The BBB says a big reason for that is because of a current microchip shortage impacting high-tech gifts like computers and gaming systems.

"Many manufacturers are already struggling to keep up with the demand for these types of products, so it's really important to think about your shopping list now and start purchasing things," explained Rebecca Barr, a spokeswoman for the BBB. "With these items back-ordered into next year, it's going to be important to be flexible this holiday season. Have patience with the local retailers and local businesses."

The BBB says the shortage isn't impacting things like plushes, outdoor gear, and sports equipment—so those might be good backup plans to have.

