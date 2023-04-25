BBB: Digital Spring Cleaning

IDAHO — Does spring have you inspired to toss the clutter and do some cleaning? Your digital life might need some attention, too.

The National Cyber Security Alliance and Better Business Bureau are asking you to consider a digital make-over to be safer online. Dale Dixon with Better Business Bureau has more information on this.

Why should we pay attention to the digital side of the house?

Whether it’s your phone, where most of us spend most of our time, or your computer, just about every app and web browser is tracking your every move. If you’re not diligent in paying close attention to every “terms and conditions” policy you agree to, there’s a good chance you’re sharing information you may not want to be sharing. Investing a few minutes to check a few vital areas can be a big pay-off.

In terms of computers, which web browser are you using? In the most popular web browsers, users are being tracked. Every click, scroll, and even pause is being recorded. There are a few options available to assist in keeping your information and browsing history secure. In the most popular web browsers like Edge and Chrome, you can dive into the settings and turn on “Send "Do Not Track" requests”. Web browsers like Brave, DuckDuckGo, and Firefox are increasingly focused on protecting your data as a consumer and are building their business model around keeping your data, yours.

Clean up your online presence. Look at your social media accounts and double check the built-in privacy settings. Can strangers online see your post about being on vacation halfway around the world? How about cleaning up your digital footprint in services like Google? If you have a Google account, you can head over to myactivity.google.com and delete your stored web and app activity, your YouTube browsing history, and even your location history. You may also want to look at automating a clean digital footprint by using the auto-delete option that is offered.

Now as for phones, the same thing applies here. There are a number of apps on the phone that you’re not using through a browser. Double check to be sure the privacy settings are set the way you want to be protected.

Look at the location services on your phone. How many apps have you giving permanent – ongoing permission to track your location? Only allow access when absolutely necessary – and only when the app is open.

While your on your phone, go to the security tab and at the very least, be familiar with the settings and do a check to be sure they are set where you want them set. We’re each responsible for our own cybersecurity … no else is watching out for us. For more info, visit bbb.org.