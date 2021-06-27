Baybrook Court Bridge on the Greenbelt closed overnight

Greenbelt replacement projects are continuing this summer and the next update will be to the orange Baybrook Court Bridge.

The bridge will be closed from Sunday night at 8 p.m. through Monday morning at 10 a.m. as some concrete work needs to be completed near the approach of the bridge on the south side of the river.

City of Boise Baybrook bridge alternate route.

Boise Parks and Recreation has created a map for alternate river crossings that users can consult during this brief closure. The north side of the Greenbelt path that runs along Warm Springs Golf Course remains open.

The city of Boise is asking all Boise River Greenbelt users to plan accordingly if this project affects their regular route.